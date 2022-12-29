Biden doesn't trust some Secret Service agents

President Joe Biden does not trust some Secret Service agents and does not believe some of the details of the incident involving the bite of his dog Major.
Chris Whipple's book, "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," says Biden has trouble trusting some agents, in part because they are staunch supporters of former President Trump.
“A bigger problem was Biden’s discomfort with his Secret Service detail; some of them were MAGA sympathizers. He didn’t trust them," Whipple wrote, according to The Hill.
Many agents are "MAGA sympathizers” and "the Secret Service is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative," Whipple wrote.
“Surrounded by a new phalanx of strangers, Biden couldn’t help but wonder, Do these people really want me here?” Whipple wrote.
There are also concerns about an incident in March 2021 when Major, the president's German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent. The president was reportedly skeptical of the Secret Service report on the situation. Although he did not dispute the bite, Biden told a friend that Secret Service agents never go to the scene, which occurred on the second floor of the White House.