Young girl moves from city to countryside and starts beekeeping

Mariana Avetisyan, who was born and raised in Yerevan and studied at YSU Faculty of Romance and Germanic Philology, decided to move to the countryside and get involved in bee keeping.
Avetisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am she has been a beekeeper for two years now and has started blogging as well.
"I started with 10 beehives and last year I have only 9 left. Now I have 18 hives. From the beginning my slogan in TikTok was healthy eating, healthy living, then I uploaded a video about bees in TikTok, which got a lot of views. After that, I thought that beekeeping could be brought to this platform as well," she said.
According to her, bees initially needed special care and needed to be in the village all the time. "At first I went back and forth, but then I felt I had to stay here. I stayed here for a while, first for the bees, then I realized that I like it here more - clean air, no traffic, many reasons that made me move here for good," the woman admitted.
As Avetisyan noted, they have always had beehives, and there was a beekeeper who took care of the farm for 20 years. "But he got old, couldn't take care of bees anymore, we flocked to think about selling the hives, since there were no beekeepers in the family. I myself consume a lot of honey, and nowadays it is difficult to find pure honey. When they first invited a beekeeper to get acquainted with the farm, I asked him to arrange everything so that I could be there as well. When we studied the hives together, he gave me instructions on further care. For 2-3 weeks I took care of them and I realized that I like this job. That's how we decided not to sell the hives," she concluded.