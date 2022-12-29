Poland is ready for Russia's ban on oil sales to price-capping countries, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said, Reuters reported.



The Group of Seven (G7) countries and their allies, including Poland, agreed this month to cap prices for Russian offshore oil at $60 a barrel. In response, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning shipments of crude oil and petroleum products from Feb. 1 for five months to countries that comply with the restrictions.



Poland is gradually reducing its consumption of Russian oil and stopped buying Russian oil delivered by sea after the start of the war in Ukraine, according to the largest oil refinery PKN Orlen. The company says it has secured an alternative oil supply through a partnership with Saudi Aramco.



"We are prepared to process all types of crude oil, this is our advantage," said Anna Moskwa, minister of climate and environment, at a press conference.



According to her, the next package of EU sanctions will include a decision to ban Russian oil.



Poland and Germany promised in the spring to try to stop importing Russian oil through the northern branch of Druzhba by the end of the year, but Orlen remains tied to its contract with Russian oil and gas company Tatneft.



"We believe that the next sanctions package will include a decision on oil,” Moskwa said. “The sanctions cancel the contract with Tatneft."