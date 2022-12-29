Artsakh State Minister introduces newly appointed ministers

Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan presented the newly appointed heads of departments to the staffs of the ministries of agriculture and territorial administration and infrastructure on Thursday.
Presenting newly appointed Minister of Agriculture Hrant Safaryan, who has so far served as Director of the Agriculture and Rural Support Fund, Ruben Vardanyan mentioned the hard work ahead, the office of Artsakh State Minister informed NEWS.am. He also thanked Acting Minister Tigran Arustamyan for taking responsibility and leading the industry at a difficult stage.
"Industry reforms will continue, and the Ministry of Agriculture and the Rural and Agricultural Support Fund must work closely together to ensure development. We will make the fund the driving force of the sphere, because agriculture is one of the strategic areas of our country," Vardanyan said.
Introducing the newly appointed minister of territorial administration and infrastructure of Artsakh Suren Galstyan, the state minister emphasized the role of the department which is in charge of a number of important directions. He also thanked acting Minister Vardan Beglaryan for his joint work.
Vardanyan noted that although the blockade has changed the formation of the new government and planned structural changes, however the set goals and priorities remain the same. "We will continue our struggle with hard work for effective governance and restoration of justice," he concluded.