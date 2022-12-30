Who are richest people in world at end of 2022?

As 2022 draws to a close, there has been a slight change in the ranking of the world's richest people. In December 2022, Tesla and Twitter CEO Ilon Musk ceded the title of the world's richest man to another billionaire.

Who was it? Using data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, GObankingrates compiled a list of the six richest people in the world at the end of 2022.

Bill Gates

Business tycoon Bill Gates ranks sixth on the list of the world's richest people. According to Forbes, Gates has a fortune of $103.9 billion. He ranks slightly higher in the Bloomberg index, fourth with a fortune of $109 billion.

On Dec. 20, Gates published a year-end letter on his personal blog, GatesNotes. The letter outlined Gates' plans to continue his project of giving most of his resources to society and his plan to fight climate change.

He acknowledged the possibility of leaving the lists of the world's richest people altogether in the future.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and legendary investor, is the fifth richest person in the world. Buffett's ranking varies depending on the source. According to Forbes, Buffett's fortune is estimated at $106.2 billion and he is the fifth richest person in the world. Bloomberg estimates Buffett's net worth at $105 billion and he ranks sixth.

Jeff Bezos

Depending on the list, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, may have slightly different equity as well.

Forbes Real Time Billionaires ranks Bezos fourth with a fortune of $109.2 billion. Bezos ranks fifth on Bloomberg's Billionaires with a fortune of $108 billion.

Gautam Adani

In third place is Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group. According to Forbes, his fortune is $128.6 billion.

Adani Group is mentioned in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the largest port operator in India. It is also India's largest thermal coal producer and coal trader. Adani Enterprises had revenues of $9.3 billion in 2022.

Elon Musk

Previously the richest man in the world since September 2021, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk dropped to second place in 2022. Musk's fortune now stands at $156.8 billion.

Musk lost his title as the richest man in the world after Tesla's stock price plummeted.

Bernard Arnault

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault became the world's richest man in December. Arnault became the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, Arnault's fortune is $180.2 billion.

LVMH sells Louis Vuitton suitcases, Christian Dior fashion clothing, Tiffany jewelry and Dom Pérignon champagne.