Philippine president hopes to sign several agreements during visit to Beijing

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a series of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, AFP reported.
The Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement that a number of projects are under discussion, including agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge building.
Marcos is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a visit Jan. 3-5 at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20 percent of the Philippines' foreign trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment.
Despite these economic ties, the two sides have repeatedly feuded over China's claims to islands and waters in the strategically important South China Sea, which Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.
During the visit, the two sides plan to sign an agreement to intensify communication between diplomats at different levels to "avoid miscalculations" on such issues.