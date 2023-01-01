21-year-old Samvel Arustamyan, wounded in war, starts rabbit breeding

Samvel Arustamyan, 21, who was wounded during the 44-day war, was from the village of Arinj and served in Artsakh. After the war Samvel, an accountant by profession, had an idea to take up rabbit breeding.
Arustamyan told NEWS.am that he was wounded on November 9 and had to undergo medical treatment afterwards. "I got shrapnel wounds on my shins, forehead, right eardrum rupture, craniocerebral trauma, after which I had serious health problems. After the war, the only animals that calmed me down were rabbits," he said.
According to him, the idea was helped by the Soldier's Home when they called and told him there was such a program. "My family and I made a project on rabbit breeding, and our program was approved," said the war veteran.
He said that the project is in the planning stage, while he keeps 20 rabbits in his backyard: "According to the project, I have to build a structure of 30 square meters, where I can raise rabbits. At the moment we have reached the final stage of construction."