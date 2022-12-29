News
Paylan to address Erdogan on Lachin corridor issue
Paylan to address Erdogan on Lachin corridor issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish MP Garo Paylan wrote on Facebook, speaking about the blockade of Karabakh that he will appeal to President Erdogan to take responsibility for stopping the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He particularly stressed that the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia, has been closed for more than two weeks.

"Due to this, people in Nagorno-Karabakh are in need of food, medicine. 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are under blockade. This blockade, which is turning into a human crisis must be stopped.

Turkey should not remain indifferent to all this. The political forces must act immediately. I will call on President Erdogan to assume his responsibility to end the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Establishing peace in the Caucasus is in Turkey's favor. If we all take the responsibility to end the Nagorno Karabakh crisis, we can get back to the positive agenda of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process, as well as the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations," Paylan wrote.

From 10:30 a.m. on December 12 a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the road Stepanakert-Goris for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by the adversary continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
