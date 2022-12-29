News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Closer cooperation with friendly countries: Pashinyan visits Armenian Foreign Ministry
Closer cooperation with friendly countries: Pashinyan visits Armenian Foreign Ministry
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss a report on the ministry's activities, NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Armenian government.

Pashinyan was briefed on developments in international security, Armenia's efforts toward stability and peace in the South Caucasus, and its work toward settling humanitarian issues.

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts in promoting and protecting national and state interests and overcoming existing challenges.

He attached priority to closer cooperation with the countries and partners friendly to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos