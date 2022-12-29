Closer cooperation with friendly countries: Pashinyan visits Armenian Foreign Ministry

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss a report on the ministry's activities, NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Armenian government.
Pashinyan was briefed on developments in international security, Armenia's efforts toward stability and peace in the South Caucasus, and its work toward settling humanitarian issues.
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts in promoting and protecting national and state interests and overcoming existing challenges.
He attached priority to closer cooperation with the countries and partners friendly to Armenia.