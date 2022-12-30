Engagement ring found in toilet after 21 years

A Florida couple whose diamond engagement ring disappeared shortly before their wedding 21 years ago recently found the culprit. Their toilet bowl.
Shaina Day had her suspicions from the day her ring disappeared. But they weren't confirmed until this November, when her mother-in-law Renee replaced the toilet bowl and found the diamond stuck in its porcelain tomb, WFLA-TV reported.
The couple searched for the ring everywhere, including the toilet at home. They strained the entire tank through a sieve in a valiant but futile attempt to find the ring.
The diamond remained lost for decades and would probably have remained that way if not for Renee's decision to replace the toilet.