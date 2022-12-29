Turkey considers it possible to tell French politicians in which actions they can participate and in which they cannot

Turkey considers it possible to tell French politicians in which actions they are "allowed" to participate and in which they are not. In particular, Ankara did not like the participation of some French politicians in the Kurdish rallies in Paris, during which demonstrators waved flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Several protests involving members of the Kurdish community took place in Paris following the killing of three Kurds.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lamented the actions during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna.
"Cavusoglu stressed that it was unacceptable for French politicians to attend events (protests) where flags of the terrorist organization PKK and posters of its leader were flying. He said that France should not allow such actions," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to condemn "the involvement of French government officials and politicians in anti-Turkish propaganda." Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Friday that the French government has asked police to step up security at Kurdish community sites after the killings. President Emmanuel Macron said the Kurds were the target of a "heinous" attack.