Limiting energy prices in Czech Republic next year will cost $8.79 billion

Khachaturyan: In fact, it has been a very difficult year for us and, unfortunately, these difficulties do not end

Bloomberg: Record production decline in U.S. gas basin worsens energy chaos

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele dies

Pashinyan appoints two new deputy finance ministers

Yair Lapid: Israel may normalize relations with Saudi Arabia in the near future

Akar assures that Turkey will not hurt 'Syrian brothers'

How body reacts to eating large amounts of carbohydrates

Poland is ready for Russia's ban on oil sales

Due to obstacles from Azerbaijani side, it is not possible to take out bodies of servicemen

Ruben Vardanyan: Termination of the Kashen mine is not a concession

Armenia appeals to International Court of Justice to oblige Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Britain needs to focus on nuclear weapons, not soldiers

Biden doesn't trust some Secret Service agents

Amazon begins delivering goods by drone in California and Texas

Top ten players of year

At least 19 people killed in Cambodian casino fire

Stores in Martakert and Askeran districts half-empty: Deficit in Nagorno-Karabakh deepens

Turkey considers it possible to tell French politicians in which actions they can participate and in which they cannot

U.S. approves sale of anti-tank mine system to Taiwan

World Championship: Martirosyan is one point behind leader

Closer cooperation with friendly countries: Pashinyan visits Armenian Foreign Ministry

Almost 10% of cats in France are infected with COVID-19

COVID-19 once again splits EU

Paylan to address Erdogan on Lachin corridor issue

Kosovo reopens its largest border crossing with Serbia

Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister

Turkey to allocate $13 billion for early retirement benefits

Europe to develop reusable unmanned spacecraft for production in orbit

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute will be closed from December 31 to January 2, 2023

Artsakh State Minister introduces newly appointed ministers

World Championship: Hayk Martirosyan shares first place

Development center to be built in Armenia for $2 million

G7 foreign ministers call on Taliban to urgently lift ban on women's work in aid sector in Afghanistan

Five players leave Pyunik

EcoLur: Water level of Armenia’s Lake Sevan gradually decreasing, recording negative balance

Turkish MFA accuses U.S. of upsetting balance of power in region

Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Armenia ruling force MP’s son is detained

Iran launches annual large-scale military exercises in south and southeast of country

Bank of England unveils coin design depicting King Charles III

Armenia ambassador-at-large: International community must take actions to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Greek FM Dendias interrupts visit to Mount Athos after fainting: He returns to Athens

Dollar, euro gain slight value in Armenia

Karabakh MFA: New phase of geopolitical formatting has begun, full of challenges and upheavals

What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?

Gun found in Yerevan-Makhachkala flight passenger’s luggage

Turkish Foreign Ministry to Greece: 'Do not look for adventure' in the Aegean Sea

China to build Asia's largest optical telescope

Belarus Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian missile falls near Ivanovo, Brest region

Cavusoglu: Talks between Defense Ministers of three countries are important for Syrian settlement

Queen of Denmark shares photo with her sons after she stripped her grandchildren of their titles

World economy is predicted decade of sluggish growth

Mbappe tells about his conversation with Messi after final

Indian man, 24, stabs 51 times girl who did not reciprocate him

Peskov: Kremlin is concerned about tensions around the Lachin corridor

Discussion of ‘enclaves’ in briefing format can be exploited by Azerbaijan, says Armenia justice minister

Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers

Zakharova: Russia supports Lavrov and Cavusoglu meeting initiative

Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27

Stan Lee documentary to be released on Disney+ in 2023

Zakharova demands facts that Armenia is forced to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, join Union State of Russia and Belarus

Trump blames FBI for covering up unflattering information about Biden's son before election

World Championship: Carlsen is late for game, but wins in 30 seconds (VIDEO)

WhatsApp to stop working on dozens of smartphones from December 31: Check to see if yours is on list

Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated

US, Britain and EU call on Taliban to lift ban on women in NGOs

Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality

Real Madrid want to return Theo Hernandez

Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable

Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor

Armenia in 2023 to continue transferring cashback to pension cards

Armenian Health Minister: Quite a dangerous flu virus is circulating

South Korean president urges to prepare for war after North Korean drone incursion

Zakharova: CSTO ready to send monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan is interested

Rapper Theophilus London goes missing

Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis

Cavusoglu: Current events around Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity

US army receiving new 6.8 mm caliber assault rifles and machine guns

Kamo Hovhannisyan extends contract with Astana

Karabakh President appoints new ministers

Anti-corruption court rejects petition of Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyers to release him

Criminal liability to be set for making calls to renounce Armenia sovereignty

Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty

Copper weakly appreciates

Viva-MTS: An effective solution using modern technology

Azerbaijan not concealing that fake environmentalists’ action at Lachin corridor was organized by authorities

Apple shares fall 22% since the beginning of year: Lowest since June 2021

Armenian government exempts SOLARA from customs duty

Armenia to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Flood death toll in Philippines rises to 32

Artsakh government issues decision on announcement to stop operation of mine

Armenia premier:Russia should raise matter of sending multinational peacekeepers if it can`t ensure security in Karabakh

Azerbaijan continues to turn occupied Karvachar region into military base

Armenia to provide additional monetary assistance to Karabakh

Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds talks in Israel

Princess Diana's letter up for auction for 18,000 pounds sterling

State Department approves possible sale of Volcano remote mines systems to Taiwan

Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group