Khachaturyan: In fact, it has been a very difficult year for us and, unfortunately, these difficulties do not end

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke at a reception hosted for representatives of the state administration on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays at the presidential residence.
"In fact this has been a very difficult year for us and unfortunately these difficulties are not ending, but I think that the desire and aspiration to have an independent state has not diminished in us, no matter how many difficulties we have, we will not give up. We will do everything to strengthen our country, we will do everything to make our independent country stronger," he said in his speech.