Artsakh youth to hold silent march to Yerevan military pantheon on Saturday

A group of youth from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Saturday will march from Yerevan Municipality to Yerablur Military Pantheon with silent candlelight to welcome the year 2023 there.
"Dear compatriots, we, the youth of Artsakh, are unable to return to Artsakh because of the blockade of the Berdzor [(Lachin)] corridor by Azerbaijan.
Considering this important fact, we will welcome 2023 at Yerablur.
Since we are unable to celebrate the entry of the New Year with our families, we will welcome it alongside the most deserving.
This is the most we can and should do.
On December 31, at 20:00, we will move to Yerablur with a silent candlelight from Yerevan Municipality.
This is another occasion to unite, to stand with Artsakh.
Join [us], let’s welcome the New Year in silence, alongside the people who sacrificed the most precious for the motherland," the respective statement says.