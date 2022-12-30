Turkey's statement about casus belli shows provocative revisionism

Armenia official: We are ready to surpass 2022 in all indicators in 2023 (PHOTOS)

U.S. rabbis warn of irreparable harm of new Israeli government

Qin Gang appointed as new Chinese FM

Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year

Putin expresses his condolences in connection with Pele's death

Kremlin talks presidential elections in 2024

Former Polish president: The world is on the brink of World War III

‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Incredible photos of Lake Erie homes covered in ice after snowstorm

Washington Examiner: 2023 will bring hard times around the world

Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations continued to develop dynamically in passing year

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year

Putin: Relations between Moscow and Beijing withstand all tests with dignity

Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building

Bloomberg: The world's 500 richest people lost almost $1.4 trillion last year

3 more severely ill patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia hospitals

Kabul professor rips up his diplomas on live TV to protest ban on women's education

12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh

Number of passengers served at Yerevan international airport exceeds 3.5 million

Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region

US Congresswoman Judy Chu: Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary

Vice Mayor of Yerevan: We should be ready for any scenario in terms of security issues

Vice Mayor of Yerevan says within 2 years transport reform will be by 90% completed

Oil prices are up: Next year will be another year of uncertainty

Israel's first openly gay Knesset speaker

Biden signs 2023 budget

US: Chinese fighter plane made unsafe maneuver within 20 feet of US plane

Artsakh youth to hold silent march to Yerevan military pantheon on Saturday

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

Turkey's statement about casus belli shows provocative revisionism

Karabakh state minister: We must be honest before our people, honestly say our decision, try to implement it

Newspaper: West urges Armenia PM not to leave CSTO

Engagement ring found in toilet after 21 years

Tesla electric cars are not designed for cold weather

Mossad seeks to hire more cyber experts

U.S. military plans transformative year in Asia amid rising tensions with China

Philippine president hopes to sign several agreements during visit to Beijing

Who are richest people in world at end of 2022?

Limiting energy prices in Czech Republic next year will cost $8.79 billion

Khachaturyan: In fact, it has been a very difficult year for us and, unfortunately, these difficulties do not end

Bloomberg: Record production decline in U.S. gas basin worsens energy chaos

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele dies

Pashinyan appoints two new deputy finance ministers

Yair Lapid: Israel may normalize relations with Saudi Arabia in the near future

Akar assures that Turkey will not hurt 'Syrian brothers'

Poland is ready for Russia's ban on oil sales

Due to obstacles from Azerbaijani side, it is not possible to take out bodies of servicemen

Ruben Vardanyan: Termination of the Kashen mine is not a concession

Armenia appeals to International Court of Justice to oblige Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Britain needs to focus on nuclear weapons, not soldiers

Biden doesn't trust some Secret Service agents

At least 19 people killed in Cambodian casino fire

Stores in Martakert and Askeran districts half-empty: Deficit in Nagorno-Karabakh deepens

Turkey considers it possible to tell French politicians in which actions they can participate and in which they cannot

U.S. approves sale of anti-tank mine system to Taiwan

Closer cooperation with friendly countries: Pashinyan visits Armenian Foreign Ministry

COVID-19 once again splits EU

Paylan to address Erdogan on Lachin corridor issue

Kosovo reopens its largest border crossing with Serbia

Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister

Turkey to allocate $13 billion for early retirement benefits

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute will be closed from December 31 to January 2, 2023

Artsakh State Minister introduces newly appointed ministers

Development center to be built in Armenia for $2 million

G7 foreign ministers call on Taliban to urgently lift ban on women's work in aid sector in Afghanistan

EcoLur: Water level of Armenia’s Lake Sevan gradually decreasing, recording negative balance

Turkish MFA accuses U.S. of upsetting balance of power in region

Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Armenia ruling force MP’s son is detained

Iran launches annual large-scale military exercises in south and southeast of country

Bank of England unveils coin design depicting King Charles III

Armenia ambassador-at-large: International community must take actions to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Greek FM Dendias interrupts visit to Mount Athos after fainting: He returns to Athens

Dollar, euro gain slight value in Armenia

Karabakh MFA: New phase of geopolitical formatting has begun, full of challenges and upheavals

What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?

Gun found in Yerevan-Makhachkala flight passenger’s luggage

Turkish Foreign Ministry to Greece: 'Do not look for adventure' in the Aegean Sea

Belarus Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian missile falls near Ivanovo, Brest region

Cavusoglu: Talks between Defense Ministers of three countries are important for Syrian settlement

Queen of Denmark shares photo with her sons after she stripped her grandchildren of their titles

World economy is predicted decade of sluggish growth

Indian man, 24, stabs 51 times girl who did not reciprocate him

Peskov: Kremlin is concerned about tensions around the Lachin corridor

Discussion of ‘enclaves’ in briefing format can be exploited by Azerbaijan, says Armenia justice minister

Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers

Zakharova: Russia supports Lavrov and Cavusoglu meeting initiative

Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27

Zakharova demands facts that Armenia is forced to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, join Union State of Russia and Belarus

Trump blames FBI for covering up unflattering information about Biden's son before election

Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated

US, Britain and EU call on Taliban to lift ban on women in NGOs

Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality

Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable

Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor

Armenia in 2023 to continue transferring cashback to pension cards

South Korean president urges to prepare for war after North Korean drone incursion

Zakharova: CSTO ready to send monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan is interested