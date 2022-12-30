Biden signs 2023 budget

President Joe Biden has signed the US government funding bill for fiscal year 2023; the budget is $1.66 trillion, the White House statement said.
While vacationing in Santa Cruz, Biden signed the bill that Congress had passed last week.
The law includes record military funding, emergency aid to Ukraine, additional aid to students with limited opportunities, additional funding to protect workers' rights, additional resources for professional training, as well as more affordable housing for families, veterans, and people fleeing domestic violence.