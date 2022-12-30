Israel's first openly gay Knesset speaker

The Knesset elected Likud member of parliament Amir Ohana as speaker shortly before the vote of confidence in the swearing-in of Israel's 37th government. A former minister in past governments, Ohana is the first openly gay person in the Knesset to hold the position, the Times of Israel reported.
Holding one of the most strategic positions in the Knesset, the speaker has considerable influence over the legislative agenda and pace, as well as legislative sessions.
Ohana previously served as Minister of Justice and Minister of Public Security, and his promotion to his former post in 2019 made him Israel's first gay minister.
In his first speech since being elected speaker, Ohana thanked Netanyahu for his courage and trust in running for office and said that he and the Likud leader have come a long way together and will continue their work, God willing.
Some extreme right-wing and ultra-Orthodox Likud partners have expressed homophobic positions, including the need to bring back conversion therapy, which is now prohibited.