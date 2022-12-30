Incredible photos of Lake Erie homes covered in ice after snowstorm

Looking eerily like a scene from the Frozen, waterfront homes in the aptly named Crystal Beach were covered in ice after a snowstorm hit the area over the holiday weekend.
The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National Weather Service predicted wind speeds over Lake Erie would reach 60 miles per hour and waves could reach 25 feet high at the peak of the storm, CNN reported, causing icy water to hit buildings along the Lake Erie shoreline.
Authorities urged caution as icy facades quickly became a popular tourist destination.
Now that temperatures in the Erie County area are expected to rise in the next few days, authorities are preparing for all the ice and snow to melt.
At a press conference, Erie County Department of Homeland Security Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Niavert Jr. said authorities are taking steps to prepare for possible flooding.