Former Polish president: The world is on the brink of World War III

The world is on the verge of World War III, says former president of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski.
According to him, after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, the world has changed a lot, Polsat News reported.
It was the end of one era and the beginning of another, unknown era, Kwasniewski noted.
Now on one side there is Russia, which "holds Belarus in its hands," and on the other there is "a united West led by [U.S. President Joe] Biden," he explained. In addition, there is China, which claims Taiwan. Beijing, according to the former president, is waiting for Russia to weaken. According to him, a weak neighbor is "good news for them.
In short, the world is "in a period of dangerous chaos," said Kwasniewski. If we add to this the situation on the border of Serbia and Kosovo, "the critical mass can easily be exceeded," he warned, reports RBC.
"The very fact that we are talking about the beginning of World War III is terrifying," said the former Polish leader.