News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region
Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The deputy minister of defense of Azerbaijan, Nizam Osmanov, and the commander of the ground forces, Enver Efendiyev, carried out inspections at the new Azerbaijani military facilities in the Lachin region.

Also, they visited combat positions, the Azerbaijani media report.

Headquarters buildings, canteens, military rooms, medical aid stations, military barracks, bathrooms, laundries, warehouses, and car parks have been built at these deployment points.

And generators and solar panels have been provided for uninterrupted power supply.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs…
 ‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)
The Artsakh State Theater actor made an interesting post on Facebook…
 Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building
They are demanding from the Armenian government to take necessary measures to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—reopened…
 3 more severely ill patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia hospitals
With the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross...
 12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia by Azerbaijan…
 US Congresswoman Judy Chu: Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary
The American lawmaker commented on the current situation around the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos