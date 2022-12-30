Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region

The deputy minister of defense of Azerbaijan, Nizam Osmanov, and the commander of the ground forces, Enver Efendiyev, carried out inspections at the new Azerbaijani military facilities in the Lachin region.
Also, they visited combat positions, the Azerbaijani media report.
Headquarters buildings, canteens, military rooms, medical aid stations, military barracks, bathrooms, laundries, warehouses, and car parks have been built at these deployment points.
And generators and solar panels have been provided for uninterrupted power supply.