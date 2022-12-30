US Congresswoman Judy Chu: Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary

VOA discussed the current situation around the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, with US Congresswoman Judy Chui.

The Congressional Armenian Caucus had addressed a letter to US President Joe Biden in this regard in the first days of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachine corridor. The letter, signed by nearly 30 Congress members, calls on the US administration to use all tools at its disposal—including ending financial support to and imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan—to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, both now and in the future.

The statement also notes that Azerbaijan is again using people as weapons, further worsening the living conditions of Armenians living in Artsakh. And if this situation continues, a humanitarian crisis with potentially catastrophic consequences will become inevitable, the aforesaid US Congress members had noted.

This is a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement. Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary. Considering the fact that they have openly attacked Artsakh, Section 907, by which Azerbaijan receives aid from the United States, should not be canceled, Congressional Armenian Caucus member Judy Chu, who also signed the aforementioned letter to Biden, told VOA.

The congresswoman underscored the need for the US administration's response to the situation around the Lachin corridor, emphasizing the need for stronger measures against Azerbaijan, among which Chu pointed to the imposing of sanctions against Azerbaijani officials and the suspension of US military aid to Baku.

We must make sure that Azerbaijan actually faces the consequences for its actions, Congresswoman Chu added.

However, the priority is to supply food, medicine, and important supplies to the people of Artsakh to ensure their vitality, she noted.

The consequences will be very disastrous if they do not reopen that corridor, Congresswoman Judy Chu concluded.