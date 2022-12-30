U.S. rabbis warn of irreparable harm of new Israeli government

More than 300 U.S. rabbis have signed a letter warning that Israel's new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could cause irreparable harm with its extremist policies, The Hill reported.
In the letter, they warn against political proposals by extremist Jewish nationalists who are going to join Netanyahu's cabinet and government, calling them anathema to the principles of democracy.
If implemented, these policies would irreparably damage relations between Israel and the Jewish diaspora, as they are an affront to the vast majority of American Jews and our values, the letter said.
The rabbis argue that the policy could undermine women's rights, expel Israeli Arabs and overturn Israeli Supreme Court decisions, among other actions they say could run counter to the country's values.
Netanyahu returned to power as prime minister of Israel for the third time after forming a far-right ruling coalition that has been called the most radical administration in the country's history.
In their open letter, the rabbis also promise to protest the far-right administration by blocking Religious Zionist Party members from participating in their congregations and organizations, and urge other members of the clergy to do the same.