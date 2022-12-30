News
Friday
December 30
12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh
12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions under the authority of the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh.

Twelve children are in the neonatal and intensive care at “Arevik” medical association, the Ministry of Healthcare added.

At the Republican Medical Center, 12 patients are in the resuscitation unit, 5 of them are in extremely critical condition. The doctors are doing the utmost to stabilize the condition of the patients.

The Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation developed in the aftermath of the blockade.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
