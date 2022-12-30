News
Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building
Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of displaced persons from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are again protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenian.

Artur Stepanyan, a former resident of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, told reporters that today they came to demand from the Armenian government to take necessary measures to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—reopened.

"Today is the 19th day that Artsakh is under blockade [by Azerbaijanis]. Thousands of parents and children are separated from each other; some are [stranded] in Armenia, some—in Artsakh. This is a gross violation of human rights," Stepanyan said, in particular.
