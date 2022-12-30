Putin: Relations between Moscow and Beijing withstand all tests with dignity

Under the conditions of increasing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor is growing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
According to him, relations between Moscow and Beijing have withstood all tests with dignity, demonstrate maturity and stability and continue to expand dynamically. "As you and I noted earlier, these ties are the best in history and represent a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century," Putin said, noting the activity of bilateral ties at all levels.
"In the coming year, intensive bilateral exchanges will continue. I have no doubt that we will also find an opportunity to meet with you in person. We look forward to your state visit to Moscow next spring, dear Mr. Chairman, dear friend. This will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russia-China ties on key issues and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations," the Russian leader said.
According to him, despite the unfavorable external situation, illegitimate restrictions and direct blackmail by some Western countries, Russia and China managed to ensure a record high growth rate of mutual trade turnover. "At the end of the year, it will increase by about 25 percent. If we maintain these dynamics, we will be able to reach the $200 billion target we set for ourselves in 2024 ahead of schedule. We are working together to create new hydrocarbon production and processing facilities. This year Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China.
We are already in second place for pipeline gas deliveries to China and in fourth place for the volume of imported LNG. By December 1, 13.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas had been delivered via the eastern route, and in December, our daily contract obligations were exceeded by 18 percent. Next year we will increase the volume of pumping even more," he said.
The Russian President noted that military and military-technical cooperation occupies a special place in the whole complex of Russian-Chinese cooperation, "which helps to ensure the security of our countries and maintain stability in key regions. We aim to strengthen interaction between the armed forces of Russia and China."
"Coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including within the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the G20, serves to form a just, international law-based world order.
"We share the same view on the causes, the course and the logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, under unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West we defend our principled positions and defend not only our interests, but also all those who stand for a truly democratic world order and the right of countries to freely determine their fate," he said.