‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Theater actor Ashkhen Harutyunyan made an interesting post on Facebook.
"Day 19 of the blockade [of Artsakh by Azerbaijan]. They will discharge a child from the maternity hospital, they did not find a flower [bouquet] (the lesser of evil of the blockade is the flower shops being empty), but we, creative Artsakh residents, would not leave the new mother without a flower bouquet. Stay strong, people, everything will be fine," Harutyunyan wrote, and she posted photos of a bouquet made of radish.