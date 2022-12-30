News
‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)
‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Theater actor Ashkhen Harutyunyan made an interesting post on Facebook.

"Day 19 of the blockade [of Artsakh by Azerbaijan]. They will discharge a child from the maternity hospital, they did not find a flower [bouquet] (the lesser of evil of the blockade is the flower shops being empty), but we, creative Artsakh residents, would not leave the new mother without a flower bouquet. Stay strong, people, everything will be fine," Harutyunyan wrote, and she posted photos of a bouquet made of radish.
Հայերեն
Read more:
All
Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs…
 Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building
They are demanding from the Armenian government to take necessary measures to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—reopened…
 3 more severely ill patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia hospitals
With the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross...
 12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia by Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region
Together with the commander of the Azerbaijani ground forces…
 US Congresswoman Judy Chu: Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary
The American lawmaker commented on the current situation around the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia...
