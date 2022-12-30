Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in prison

Myanmar's deposed Democratic Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to seven more years in prison. Her long series of trials ended Friday, and the Nobel laureate now faces more than three decades behind bars.
San Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted on all the charges against her, from corruption to illegal possession of radios to violating Covid restrictions.
She was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison on five counts of corruption related to hiring, maintaining and buying a helicopter for a government minister in which she allegedly caused a loss to the state, AFP reported.
Suu Kyi was sentenced to a total of 33 years after 18 months of trial, which human rights groups have called sham.