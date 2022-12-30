Gas, electricity prices in Germany to remain at least twice as high as they were before energy crisis

Gas and electricity prices in Germany will remain at least twice as high as they were before the energy crisis, despite government measures, Markus Krebber, executive director of RWE, Germany's largest electricity producer, said this in a conversation with the Westdeutschen Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
He said the law, which is due to take effect next year to combat rising energy prices, will not prevent prices from doubling.
Germany's lower house of parliament this month passed a law worth about 100 billion euros to cap electricity and gas prices for households and industry starting in January.
Krebber added that his price forecast depends on a 20 percent reduction in energy consumption, which will be a real problem for many households.