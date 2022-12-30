News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it  
NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it  
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Germany and other allies to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

It may seem paradoxical, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace, Stoltenberg told dpa on December 30.

According to him, it is necessary to make Russian President Vladimir Putin understand that he will not be able to establish control over Ukraine. This would open the way for a negotiated peace settlement, which would guarantee the survival of Ukraine as an independent democratic state, the NATO secretary general added. He also made clear that he considers Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Russia to be perfectly legitimate. Every country has the right to defend itself. Ukraine, too, Jens Stoltenberg pointed out, according to DW.

He explained that the Ukrainian attacks should be seen in the context of the conditions in which they are carried out, that is, massive Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure aimed at depriving the Ukrainian civilian population of water, heating and electricity during the winter.

When asked whether it was advisable to supply Ukraine with medium-range missiles, the NATO Secretary General replied that there was an ongoing dialogue between the allies and Ukraine on specific deliveries. He also recalled that the allies had previously provided Kyiv with longer-range systems, in particular American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Hill: Zelensky's visit to US marks beginning of end of war in Ukraine  
Like a small engine, Ukraine is winning many battles and becoming...
 19fortyfive: Joe Biden uses Zelenskyy as a pawn
Americans need President Joe Biden to explain his strategy for Ukraine...
 Belarus Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian missile falls near Ivanovo, Brest region
A Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex fell on the territory of Belarus...
 Ukraine intends to develop air-to-air combat drones
Ukraine has purchased drones such as the Fly Eye...
 Italy to supply Ukraine with air defense systems if it will be possible
Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy sent five aid packages to Kyiv...
 Medvedev calls not to let Russians who left country back and deprive them of earnings
Russian citizens, who have left Russia and criticize the Russian leadership should not be allowed back into the country...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos