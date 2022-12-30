NATO Secretary General believes 'quick' way to peace in Ukraine is to keep pumping weapons into it  

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Germany and other allies to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.
It may seem paradoxical, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace, Stoltenberg told dpa on December 30.
According to him, it is necessary to make Russian President Vladimir Putin understand that he will not be able to establish control over Ukraine. This would open the way for a negotiated peace settlement, which would guarantee the survival of Ukraine as an independent democratic state, the NATO secretary general added. He also made clear that he considers Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Russia to be perfectly legitimate. Every country has the right to defend itself. Ukraine, too, Jens Stoltenberg pointed out, according to DW.
He explained that the Ukrainian attacks should be seen in the context of the conditions in which they are carried out, that is, massive Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure aimed at depriving the Ukrainian civilian population of water, heating and electricity during the winter.
When asked whether it was advisable to supply Ukraine with medium-range missiles, the NATO Secretary General replied that there was an ongoing dialogue between the allies and Ukraine on specific deliveries. He also recalled that the allies had previously provided Kyiv with longer-range systems, in particular American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.