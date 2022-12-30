News
Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs that a group of Artsakh residents who are stranded in Yerevan will march to Yerablur Military Pantheon on New Year's Eve.

"Dear compatriots, on the eve of the New Year, a group of [Artsakh] people who have remained in Yerevan due to the blockade of Artsakh [by Azerbaijan] are launching a march to Yerablur where we will welcome the New Year.

On December 31, at 20:00, we will head for Yerablur with a silent candlelight from Yerevan Municipality.

This is another opportunity to unite, to stand with Artsakh, and to keep alive the memory of martyrs for the Motherland.

Join [us], let’s welcome the New Year in silence, alongside the people who sacrificed the most precious for the Motherland," Beglaryan wrote on Facebook, and posted a respective video.
