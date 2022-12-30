Kremlin talks presidential elections in 2024

Russian presidential elections in 2024 are planned, and in terms of the beginning of electoral processes - they will follow one way or another, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.
"Yes, we have them planned for 2024, so in terms of some beginning of electoral processes, they will probably follow, of course, one way or another," Peskov told reporters.
He noted that for the president, the pre-election year or not, the main thing is substantive work and tangible results, especially when we are talking about such a fateful moment in Russian history, where the responsibility of everyone increases manifold. The main thing will be things that need to be completed in a 100% efficient and victorious manner, Peskov added.