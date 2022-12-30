Armenia official: We are ready to surpass 2022 in all indicators in 2023 (PHOTOS)

Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, summed up the passing year 2022, together with the staff of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, provincial governors, and heads of subordinate agencies.
The minister separated the performed work by sectors, pointing out the registered results, achievements and shortcomings, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"2022 was a difficult but productive year. In the midst of complications, difficulties, unplanned works, we have many achievements, we have made good progress in a number of domains. There is no important indicator that has not been exceeded [this year] compared to 2021. This is very good, welcome. We are ready to surpass 2022 in all indicators in 2023," Sanosyan said.
And at the end of the meeting, a number of employees of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure were encouraged with letters of thanks in recognition of their good work and high sense of duty.