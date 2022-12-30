The Hill: Zelensky's visit to US marks beginning of end of war in Ukraine  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's successful visit to the United States last week marks the beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine. Zelensky presumably came to thank President Biden and the joint session of Congress for past and future aid. Privately, the two presidents likely discussed how to end the fighting, as Biden's aides had already laid the groundwork by discussing the issue with Zelensky before his visit, The Hill reported.

The joint Biden-Zelensky press conference had the glow of mutual understanding between father and son. In their public and private meetings, they followed a strategy advanced by Sun Tzu over 2,500 years ago: “In war prepare for peace.” And this week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister, called for peace talks.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said a few days ago, “We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved to end the war."

Western European allies, too, are ready to end the conflict and start paying more attention to their deteriorating economy.

Like a small engine, Ukraine is winning many battles and becoming a more united country, determined to become a democracy, despite the many casualties, destroyed infrastructure, and millions of displaced people.

The battles are won with modern weapons, monetary and moral support from Western Europe and the United States. By some estimates, Europe and the U.S. have provided about $50 billion each to Ukraine. The U.S. recently gave another $45 billion and the European Union gave €18 billion.

In addition to its other devastating effects, the war has greatly increased food and energy inflation. Central banks in Europe and America are raising interest rates to fight inflation, which could lead to a recession. Ending the conflict would lower prices and help millions of people in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere reduce their food and heating bills.

Similarly, Russia suffers from negative economic growth and declining living standards. Ending the war would lift all or some of the economic sanctions against it and accelerate growth.

Therefore, it is time for Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. and other Western allies to end the conflict and face the resulting geopolitical realities. In doing so, several principles must be followed, including:

Include all stakeholders. In addition to Russia and Ukraine, there are several important players in the conflict, including the United States, Western European countries, NATO and possibly others. It is important that Russia not feel besieged by the West, as it did with Germany after World War I.

Compromise: Russia and Ukraine must be willing to make concessions. They must be willing to accept less than they want, and the United States and Western European countries must be willing to defend the terms of the final agreement.

Mutual respect for all sides. Negotiations to end the war must be handled sensitively and with respect for Ukraine and Russia, especially for Putin, whose reputation in Russia and the world is badly shaken and whose totalitarian grip on his country has weakened. For him, it is not just a matter of saving face; it is also a matter of saving his legacy. Without it, Putin could continue to fight indefinitely and possibly use nuclear weapons.

Recognition of territorial integrity. Russia must guarantee the integrity of the territories it recognizes as Ukrainian, or it will face serious consequences.

Ensuring security. Such a clause is triggered when it is violated and action is taken to restore the terms of the agreement. Ensuring security would be especially important for Ukraine. The U.S. and Western Europe must be prepared to enforce it.



The Hill noted that ending this war does not mean making peace. Ending it will require ongoing multilateral meetings and discussions even before negotiations begin. And once that is over, the face of this region will change.

While the war in Ukraine continues to rage, the seeds for ending it have already been sown. Will these seeds become fruitful by spring or summer?