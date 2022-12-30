Vahe Ghazaryan: In 2022 Armenia Police were again on frontline of fight against corruption, illegality

Armenia’s Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan has congratulated the police staff, veterans, and everyone's families and relatives on the coming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays.
"2022 was an important year in fulfilling our mission of ensuring public order and fighting crime, firmly continuing the process of system reforms, and strengthening public faith in the Police's activities.
The [Armenian] police were again on the frontline of the fight against corruption, illegality, social injustice (…).
The past year was another step towards the implementation of reforms, which is evidenced by the establishment of a [police] patrol service in the capital [Yerevan] and the introduction and expansion of this modern method of police work in the provinces of the republic. (…).
In the passing year, of course, there were shortcomings and omissions as well, and we were the ones who took the initiative to correct them because the basis of work success is always unbiased self-esteem and the will to correct one's mistakes.
The basis of success is our unity, dedication to work, constant self-improvement, improvement of human and professional qualities.
I am convinced that we will act with this principle and effort in 2023 and the following years as well," reads, in particular, the congratulatory message by the chief of Armenia Police.