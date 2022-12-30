News
Putin expresses his condolences in connection with Pele's death
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to the president of Brazil in connection with the passing of Brazilian footballer Pele, RIA Novosti reported.

Pele, a three-time world champion with the Brazilian national soccer team, passed away on December 29 at the age of 82.

"Dear Mr. President, Please accept our deep condolences on the passing of the great Brazilian soccer player Pele. Edson Arantes do Nascimento was an outstanding son of the Brazilian people. Thanks to his talent, his unique skill, his beautiful and fascinating game, football has become a favorite sport for millions of people around the world, including Russia," the statement reads.

Putin noted that he was lucky to personally communicate with Pele, and he will always keep the brightest memories of him.
