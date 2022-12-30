News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Putin congratulates Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan on coming New Year, Christmas
Putin congratulates Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan on coming New Year, Christmas
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on the coming New Year and Christmas holidays.

According to the press service of the Kremlin, Putin sent such congratulatory messages to the former leaders of a number of foreign countries and governments, in particular, the former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi; the former President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev; the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan; and the former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh
The education, science, culture, and sports minister issued a congratulatory message on the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays…
 Greek City Times: Nagorno-Karabakh: Christmas under blockade
A group of Azerbaijani environmental activists is blocking the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world...
 Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs…
 Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations continued to develop dynamically in passing year
The Russian PM sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays…
 Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy
"I send my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you...
 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year
"Please accept my cordial New Year and Christmas greetings...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos