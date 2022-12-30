Putin congratulates Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan on coming New Year, Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on the coming New Year and Christmas holidays.
According to the press service of the Kremlin, Putin sent such congratulatory messages to the former leaders of a number of foreign countries and governments, in particular, the former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi; the former President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev; the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan; and the former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder.