Karabakh opposition MP: Russia reacts more appropriately to existing problems than Armenia

Every day the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is getting worse, every day a new problem arises, people's nervous system gives way, certain groups try to gain political dividends from the created situation. Davit Galstyan, head of the opposition "Justice" Faction off the Artsakh National Assembly (NA), told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this—and regarding the situation as a result of Azerbaijan’s ongoing closure of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Artsakh to Armenia

"Many stores [in Artsakh] no longer have many types of products, there are stores that have closed down. The situation is getting worse day by day," he said.

When asked what groups of people are trying to take advantage of the situation, Galstyan said: "That day we saw a group of people in front of the National Assembly who were directed to the NA and are trying to tell the people that this structure is not working in the case when the NA does what the parliament is authorized to do within the scope of its powers. They are diverting the people's attention from solving problems to the political forces in the case when we all say, during the rally or in our interviews, that we can overcome this problem only with united efforts. But there are those who are disrupting unity, trying to disrupt our unity, and it seems to me that these are all directed steps. Perhaps they are directed by those people who want to see Artsakh destroyed. Many of these people have noble motives, they are trying to do something, but because of the platform that was chosen, they definitely did not do it of their own free will."

Reflecting on the negotiations aimed at reopening the Lachin corridor, Davit Galstyan said that there are no direct negotiations with the Artsakh side in this regard.

"The Russian side says that negotiations are taking place. Parallel to it, we see that the RA [(Republic off Armenia)] leader, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, declares that although the road to Artsakh is closed, we are ready to provide Azerbaijanis with a road to Nakhichevan. Armenia, as a party to the document of November 9, [2020] is not taking steps as a requester. The ultimate goal of Azerbaijan is to annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan, which the RA authorities do not oppose. We have expectations from both Armenia and Russia. By and large, the RF [(Russian Federation)] reacts more appropriately to the existing problems than Armenia," emphasized the Artsakh opposition MP.