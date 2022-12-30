4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia in stable condition

The four-month-old baby who was transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia on December 24 is in stable condition. The Muratsan hospital of Yerevan, where this child is undergoing treatment, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The little one continues to receive treatments," they added from this medical center.

This four-month-old baby was transferred from an Artsakh hospital to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross.

Another patient from Artsakh was transferred to Armenia earlier.

The Azerbaijanis have closed off the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, since December 12.