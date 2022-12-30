Tehran calls new US defense budget anti-Iranian

The U.S. defense budget is anti-Iranian and reflects Washington's hostile intentions toward Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, IRNA news agency reported.
"The anti-Iranian content of this law reflects the persistence of hostile, provocative and interventionist beliefs and policies of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.
Kanaani stressed that bilateral cooperation between Iran and other countries in various fields, including defense cooperation, complies with international laws and is not directed against any third country, while "the U.S. threatens regional peace and stability by establishing numerous military bases in the region."
The day before, U.S. President Joe Biden approved the country's budget for fiscal year 2023 (which began Oct. 1) of about $1.7 trillion.