Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern over lack of progress in restoring Lachin corridor

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the lack of progress in restoring traffic along the Lachin corridor.



"We express concern over the lack of progress in restoring the full functioning of the Lachin corridor for the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions in accordance with the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a comment posted on the ministry's website.



The Russian side, in particular the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (PKK), continues to take consistent steps to resolve the situation.



As stressed in the commentary, it is the Russian peacekeepers who make a key contribution to ensuring security in their deployment zone, which was noted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan at a summit on October 31 this year in Sochi.



"We consider any public outbursts and provocations against our peacekeepers as unacceptable and deliberate actions that do tangible harm to the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process," the statement said.



The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson urged Yerevan and Baku to comply strictly with all the provisions of the November 9, 2020 statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.



The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the Lachin corridor should be used only for the purposes outlined in this document.



"We expect that the parties will come to agreements concerning the issue of the development of ore deposits in the region," the commentary said.



The commentary also underscores that the Russian Foreign Ministry advocates comprehensive implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements on the highest level, aimed at unblocking transport and economic ties in the region, delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, preparing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku and establishing contacts between public figures, experts and parliamentarians of the two countries.