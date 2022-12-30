News
Ruben Vardanyan: This year has been difficult, but we will move forward
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan called an expanded meeting, the press service of the Artsakh government informed NEWS.am.

"We are facing a new reality - the blockade. On the other hand, this year showed that the society is ready for unification, and the two rallies showed the readiness of the people to stand shoulder to shoulder. I want to thank the people of Artsakh, who in this situation do not lose heart, do not change their views on the independence and future of Artsakh and continue to stand worthily on their land. In spite of the blockade, the reforms which have been launched will be continued. New realities demand a new approach. We have to make decisions and move forward.

The year 2022 ends with a large budget deficit. As a result of the blockade, the economy is increasingly strained. Despite these difficulties, we will move forward, we have no other way," Vardanyan noted.
