Gas, electricity prices in Germany to remain at least twice as high as they were before energy crisis

AIPS: Messi is sportsman of year

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in prison

President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures

Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh

National Interest: Turkey must prepare for a post-Erdogan future

Levon Balyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia

Ruben Vardanyan: This year has been difficult, but we will move forward

Foldable smartphones global market may grow by 52% in fiscal 2023

Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh

Explosion occurs in restaurant in Turkey

Axios: White House sends Jake Sullivan to Israel for talks with Netanyahu

Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern over lack of progress in restoring Lachin corridor

4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia in stable condition

Tehran calls new US defense budget anti-Iranian

President signs law on Artsakh State Budget for 2023

Blinken shares Spotify's 2022 playlist

Karabakh opposition MP: Russia reacts more appropriately to existing problems than Armenia

Courtney Love says she lost her role in Fight Club because of Brad Pitt

Greek City Times: Nagorno-Karabakh: Christmas under blockade

Putin congratulates Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan on coming New Year, Christmas

Turkish journalist: Another potential Armenian genocide is unfolding before our eyes

Dollar, euro increase in value in Armenia

Karabakh capital Stepanakert mayor: Basic necessities almost completely run out, shops virtually empty

Aliyev-controlled media proclaims 'new stage of national struggle: West Azerbaijan' for territory of Armenia

The American Conservative: Ukraine has a new patron of the West

Astigmatism can be hereditary

Inter win, Mkhitaryan takes part in game (VIDEO)

Vahe Ghazaryan: In 2022 Armenia Police were again on frontline of fight against corruption, illegality

Armenia official: We are ready to surpass 2022 in all indicators in 2023 (PHOTOS)

U.S. rabbis warn of irreparable harm of new Israeli government

Qin Gang appointed as new Chinese FM

Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year

Putin expresses his condolences in connection with Pele's death

Kremlin talks presidential elections in 2024

5 magical movies that convey Christmas spirit

Former Polish president: The world is on the brink of World War III

‘Radish bouquet’ for new mother in blockaded Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Joe Biden sends condolences to Pele's family and publishes photo with legendary footballer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl new trailer released: Video game is powered by Unreal Engine 5

Incredible photos of Lake Erie homes covered in ice after snowstorm

Enzo Fernandez to continue his career at Chelsea

Washington Examiner: 2023 will bring hard times around the world

Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations continued to develop dynamically in passing year

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler accused of raping minor

Putin: Relations between Moscow and Beijing withstand all tests with dignity

Long-lasting gamma-ray burst of unknown origin detected, contradicts what is known about this phenomenon

World Championship: Hayk Martirosyan loses to Magnus Carlsen

Displaced persons from Karabakh protesting outside Armenia government building

Bloomberg: The world's 500 richest people lost almost $1.4 trillion last year

3 more severely ill patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenia hospitals

Brazil announces 3 days of mourning

Kabul professor rips up his diplomas on live TV to protest ban on women's education

12 children are at hospital neonatal, intensive care units in blockaded Karabakh

Number of passengers served at Yerevan international airport exceeds 3.5 million

Azerbaijan deputy defense minister inspects new military facilities in Lachin region

US Congresswoman Judy Chu: Sanctions on Azerbaijan are necessary

Vice Mayor of Yerevan: We should be ready for any scenario in terms of security issues

Vice Mayor of Yerevan says within 2 years transport reform will be by 90% completed

Oil prices are up: Next year will be another year of uncertainty

Israel's first openly gay Knesset speaker

Ronaldo: Pele will always be remembered by soccer fans

Biden signs 2023 budget

Pele's funeral to take place on January 3

US: Chinese fighter plane made unsafe maneuver within 20 feet of US plane

Artsakh youth to hold silent march to Yerevan military pantheon on Saturday

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

New scheme to steal user accounts is being used in Telegram: What to watch out for?

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

Turkey's statement about casus belli shows provocative revisionism

Ronaldo on Pele: Unique, genius, skilled, creative, perfect, unmatched

Karabakh state minister: We must be honest before our people, honestly say our decision, try to implement it

Newspaper: West urges Armenia PM not to leave CSTO

Neymar: Pele turned football into art

Engagement ring found in toilet after 21 years

Tesla electric cars are not designed for cold weather

Mossad seeks to hire more cyber experts

U.S. military plans transformative year in Asia amid rising tensions with China

Pele's last club was New York Cosmos

Philippine president hopes to sign several agreements during visit to Beijing

Who are richest people in world at end of 2022?

Pele's top 10 goals (VIDEO)

Mbappe: The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten

Limiting energy prices in Czech Republic next year will cost $8.79 billion

Khachaturyan: In fact, it has been a very difficult year for us and, unfortunately, these difficulties do not end

Pele dies

Bloomberg: Record production decline in U.S. gas basin worsens energy chaos

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele dies

Pashinyan appoints two new deputy finance ministers

Yair Lapid: Israel may normalize relations with Saudi Arabia in the near future

Akar assures that Turkey will not hurt 'Syrian brothers'

How body reacts to eating large amounts of carbohydrates

Poland is ready for Russia's ban on oil sales

Due to obstacles from Azerbaijani side, it is not possible to take out bodies of servicemen

Ruben Vardanyan: Termination of the Kashen mine is not a concession

Armenia appeals to International Court of Justice to oblige Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Britain needs to focus on nuclear weapons, not soldiers