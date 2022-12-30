News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to establish a working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in managing the humanitarian crisis in the republic.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan was appointed the head of the working group.

The group includes Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Prime Minister's Advisor Artashes Tumanyan and others.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh
The education, science, culture, and sports minister issued a congratulatory message on the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays…
 Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern over lack of progress in restoring Lachin corridor
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the lack of progress in restoring traffic along the Lachin corridor...
 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia in stable condition
This child was transferred on December 24, and with the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross…
 Karabakh opposition MP: Russia reacts more appropriately to existing problems than Armenia
Every day the situation in Artsakh is getting worse, every day a new problem arises, Davit Galstyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Greek City Times: Nagorno-Karabakh: Christmas under blockade
A group of Azerbaijani environmental activists is blocking the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world...
 Turkish journalist: Another potential Armenian genocide is unfolding before our eyes
Azerbaijan continues its political, economic and, above all, military attacks on the Armenian people living in Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos