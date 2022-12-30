Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to establish a working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in managing the humanitarian crisis in the republic.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan was appointed the head of the working group.
The group includes Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Prime Minister's Advisor Artashes Tumanyan and others.