News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures
President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of power structures
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On December 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working consultation with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, the press service of the Artsakh President informed NEWS.am.

The situation developed in the country in the aftermath of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as issues related to maintaining order in the republic on non-working days, were discussed during the consultation.

In that context, the Head of the State instructed the relevant structures to continue performing their duties in a heavy security mode.

Minister of State, Head of the Operational Headquarter Ruben Vardanyan, Secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan, Head of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President Karen Shahramanyan participated in the consultation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos