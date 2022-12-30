Pashinyan sends condolences on death of legendary football player: Pele created an entire era in the football world

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence telegram to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in connection with the death of football player Pelé, the government press service informed NEWS.am.
The message reads as follows,
"I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of the "King of Football" Pelé. The greatest magician of the leather ball created an entire era in the football world.
This is an irreversible loss for world football and Brazil. Please convey my deepest condolences to the friendly people of Brazil, Pelé’s family and relatives.
I wish you patience and endurance."