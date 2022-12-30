Voytolovsky: Armenia's stance on Crimea could greatly increase Russian involvement in Karabakh

Allied obligations are always a two-way road, so when looking back at the past, neither the current nor the previous Armenian government has expressed its position on the reunification of Crimea with Russia, Russian political analyst Fyodor Voytolovsky told NEWS.am.
He explained that if there had been a more consistent position of the Armenian government on Crimea, then perhaps Russia's involvement in the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and in general would have been much higher.
The expert believes that Russia observes all its military obligations towards Armenia: the base in Gyumri remains, Russian peacekeepers are in the Karabakh conflict settlement zone, Russia has stopped the 44-day war by diplomatic means.
"We saw the position of other guarantor countries, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. They simply ignored the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.
Russia interfered in the process and succeeded in putting the process on a political-diplomatic track. Yes, after that there were excesses, there were new actions by Azerbaijan, Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes, and not only in Nagorno-Karabakh, but also on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
If both the previous and current Armenian authorities had taken a clearer stance not only on Crimea, but also on the NKR, its status, recognition of its independence, joining Armenia and so on, the allied obligations could have been applied differently," Voytolovsky stressed.