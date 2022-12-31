News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Turkish Defense Industry Department announces successful test of Siper air defense system
Turkish Defense Industry Department announces successful test of Siper air defense system
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has successfully tested its own air defense system (SIPER), Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Defense Industry Department, wrote on Twitter.

According to him, the guided missile, released during the test struck the target at a range of over 100 kilometers. He called it a New Year present to the country from the defense industry.

Turkey is building the SIPER system as an alternative to the Russian S-400 and American Patriot systems. It is expected to enter the armed forces of the republic in 2023. According to Turkey's plans, SIPER should form the basis of the national air defense system by 2026.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos