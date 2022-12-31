Turkish Defense Industry Department announces successful test of Siper air defense system

Turkey has successfully tested its own air defense system (SIPER), Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Defense Industry Department, wrote on Twitter.
According to him, the guided missile, released during the test struck the target at a range of over 100 kilometers. He called it a New Year present to the country from the defense industry.
Turkey is building the SIPER system as an alternative to the Russian S-400 and American Patriot systems. It is expected to enter the armed forces of the republic in 2023. According to Turkey's plans, SIPER should form the basis of the national air defense system by 2026.