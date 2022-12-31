Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 46

At least 46 people have been killed and 28 are missing due to flooding caused by torrential rains in the Philippines. More than 517,800 people in 10 regions of the country have been affected by the floods, according to a National Council for Risk and Disaster Management report released Saturday.
According to the agency, 56,800 displaced people are in 151 evacuation centers. At least 1.42 thousand people left their homes beforehand and 12 people were injured in various ways.
Natural disasters damaged 4.52 thousand homes worth 54.9 million pesos ($985,900). Damage to 95 infrastructure was estimated at 1.13 billion pesos ($20.3 million) and to agriculture at 234.7 million pesos ($4.21 million). Floods damaged 129 roads and 14 bridges and disrupted the work of 19 seaports. Disruptions in power supply were recorded in 63 cities, but it has already been restored in 60.
In 67 cities and 71 municipalities the classes in educational institutions and work at enterprises were suspended. In 22 settlements, a disaster mode was introduced. The government has allocated 51.4 million pesos ($ 923.2 thousand) for assistance.