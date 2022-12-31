Armenian Prime Minister pays homage to memory of revered Armenians

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ring Boulevard and Freedom Square to pay homage to the memory of famous poets Yeghishe Charents and Hovhannes Tumanyan, laying flowers at their monuments.
Prime Minister Pashinyan also visited the Komitas Pantheon, paying tribute to the memory of the revered Armenians resting there. The Head of the Government laid flowers on the tombs of prominent representatives of Armenian culture - cinema and theater, music, literature, painting, architecture, science, sports, as well as famous social and political figures, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.