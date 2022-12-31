News
Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26
Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The death toll in the fire at the Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet has risen to 26. As reported by Fresh News on Saturday, the search and rescue operation at the site of the tragedy has been completed.

According to the authorities, the dead include 17 Thai nationals, one each from Nepal, Malaysia, and China. The bodies of six more victims have not been identified, but it is assumed that they are also foreign nationals.

In addition, 57 people were injured. According to the Russian embassy in Cambodia, there were no reports of injured Russians.

The fire happened on Wednesday at 23:30 local time. According to various versions, the cause of the fire could be an explosion of a fuel or gas tank, as well as problems with electrical wiring. The fire was not contained until 10 hours later.
