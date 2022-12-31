Billionaire Bezos criticizes importance of work-life balance

Billionaire founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos criticized the phrase about the importance of work-life balance, calling it hackneyed. According to Business Insider, the businessman is convinced that what really matters is a happy home life.
"I get asked about work-life balance all the time. And my view is, that's a debilitating phrase because it implies there's a strict trade-off," the entrepreneur noted.
The Amazon founder explained that he is trying to teach employees to live in harmony between work and personal life, rather than trying to find some kind of balance between the two.
"If I am happy at home, I come into the office with tremendous energy. And if I am happy at work, I come home with tremendous energy. You never want to be that guy — and we all have a coworker who's that person — who, as soon as they come into a meeting, they drain all the energy out of the room ... You want to come into the office and give everyone a kick in their step," Bezos said.
The billionaire stepped down as CEO of Amazon in July 2021 and is now focusing on space exploration and philanthropy.