Russian Ambassador: Russia continues to contribute to the security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia continues to contribute to the security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in his New Year address.



As the diplomat noted, the past year has been a special one for both countries. Armenia and Russia celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.



"But these are only milestones on the great and glorious historical path that our peoples are travelling together. We are united by multifaceted ties in a variety of fields. It is very important that close interpersonal contacts are an integral part of our relations," Kopyrkin said.



According to him, the groundwork created in the relationship allowed the parties to work successfully on building the existing potential. Scientific, cultural and educational ties have been strengthened, demonstrating the preservation of the deep commonality of the peoples.



The schedule of cultural exchanges was unprecedented in its richness. Days of Armenian Culture in Russia and Days of Spiritual Culture of the Russian Federation in Armenia were held within the framework of the jubilee dates.



The diplomat noted that the economic cooperation was also dynamically developing. The trade turnover has increased, Russia has been Armenia's main trade partner and investor in Armenia's economy.



"Mutually beneficial cooperation was deepening within the framework of common for us integration associations. Armenia successfully presided in the CSTO and we actively cooperated in the EAEU format. Life itself showed that it promotes the development of our countries, as well as their confidence in their strength and sovereignty in the current difficult world," the Ambassador said.



This year, according to him, the countries have faced serious challenges to their security and statehood. These threats clearly demonstrated the relevance and necessity of strategic alliance cooperation between the two countries.



"Russia, based on a set of trilateral agreements, proactively and persistently supported the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, played an active role in preventing large-scale escalation and helping to establish peace and calmness in the South Caucasus," Kopyrkin said.



According to him, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has contributed and continues to contribute to ensuring the security and livelihood of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.



"This multidimensional, painstaking work, despite the existing difficulties, will continue," the ambassador noted.



Today, in the period of historical changes in the world order the centuries-old brotherly ties between the Russian and Armenian peoples are a common asset, without preservation of which it would be much more difficult for the countries to ensure their worthy place in the new world.



Kopyrkin wished in the New Year more love in every home, mutual understanding, joyful and bright events, and peace and prosperity to Armenia and Russia.